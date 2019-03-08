Brain injury survivors scale 1,000m in charity climb to support Headway East London

A group of daredevil brain injury survivors have raised more than £900 for a Haggerston charity in a 1,000metre climb.

Staff, volunteers and members of Headway East London, a brain injury charity, went down to The Castle Climbing Centre in Green Lanes last week to take on the challenge as part of Action for Brain Injury Week.

The group was inspired after experiencing the mental and physical benefits of climbing at the accessible centre over the last few years.

"Climbing alongside Headway members was incredibly inspiring," said one of the volunteers. "This was no small challenge. The amount of climbing alone was going to be a struggle, even more so climbing in a team with members affected by brain injuries.

"It was incredible to see the members racing up the walls, taking us closer and closer to our target. It felt great to help with the challenge and was so rewarding seeing how much joy the climbing gave the team."

The target of £1,000 is now within reach for the charity. To donate, click here.