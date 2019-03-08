Braydon Works: Storage facility can be turned into a temporary Bobov 45 synagogue - but only once ‘excessive’ hours are cut back

The fire at Braydon Works started after water leaked in through the roof and onto a fuse box. Picture: Adrian Holliday Adrian Holliday

Planning permission has been granted to turn a storage facility into a temporary synagogue – but religious chiefs need to cut back on the opening hours first.

The ABC Trust wants to use Braydon Works in Braydon Road, Stamford Hill as a place of worship for the Orthodox Bobov-45 community for two years, while another synagogue in Clapton Common is renovated.

The building in Braydon Road is currently used to store Sukkahs, which are temporary wooden huts wood used during the week-long Jewish Sukkot festival.

But neighbours on Clapton Terrace were unhappy with the “excessive” opening hours sought from 7am to midnight.

“The lifestyle pressure from one particular group can’t be allowed to deny a basic need - good sleep - for others when they share the same neighbourhood,” said one of the objectors, Adrian Holliday.

At a planning meeting last Wednesday the planning sub-committee agreed the hours needed a re-think. Once revised hours are agreed at the next meeting, the proposal will have the all-clear.

A blaze broke out in the former industrial building the night before the planning meeting. Water leaked through the roof, then onto the fuse box. A consequent substation power surge caused a major electricity outage for 40 homes in Clapton Terrace, whose supply was not restored until the next day.

Morning prayers at St Thomas Stamford Hill were said in the dark by Father William Taylor while waiting for the power to be restored.

Some of the 16 objectors to the proposal had already expressed concerns the building is not fit for use as a place of worship, with no windows, ventilation or electrical network – and the incident did nothing to allay their fears.

Neighbour Lynn Altass told the Gazette: “The fire points to poor and shoddy maintenance of a facility that is currently in daily use by the local Charedi community. A fire in the building has the potential to spread quickly to the terrace.”

Mr Holliday added: “We very concerned about safety standards generally, and we hope the committee will give this a good long hard look. We don’t feel the council has a strong enough oversight on some of the informal work that takes place around here, and that there is not enough safety enforcement.”