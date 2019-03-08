Brewdog Dalston to become brewery's first ever fully vegan venue

Brewdog will convert its Stoke Newington bar into its first ever fully vegan venue.

Vegan burger brand Biff's Jack Shack will take over the menu at Brewdog Dalston in Stoke Newington Road, while the brewery will be making all its drinks vegan too.

It comes after Brewdog launched a burger named The Hybrid, which pairs vegan ingredients with meat, sparking a backlash on social media.

"Biff's and beer have always been BBFs; so when @brewdogdalston asked us to join forces it was a no brainer. ," s aid Biff's.

"This one is easily gonna be our biggest move to date and we're so psyched that Brewdog are joining us on this journey to take plant power to the next level.

Biff's, which also has a unit in Boxpark Shoreditch, is the creator of the Father Jack, voted Time Out's favourite vegan burger, and the Samuel Hell Jackson burger.

There will be a soft launch from October 14 to 16 with two-for-one on all burgers and wings.