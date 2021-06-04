Hoxton's new Britannia Leisure Centre to open this month

Published: 5:20 PM June 4, 2021

One of several pools at the newly completed Britannia Leisure Centre in Hackney. - Credit: Hackney council

Hackney's new "state-of-the-art" Britannia Leisure Centre, which contains several swimming pools, a water flume, rooftop tennis courts, and football pitches, is set to open this month.

The redevelopment will see the old Britannia Leisure Centre in Shoreditch Park close as the new one opens. It will later be demolished.

The building boasts rooftop football pitches and tennis courts with panoramic views of London, two first-class swimming pools, a leisure pool with jets, a paddling pool and additional leisure water areas, fitness studios as well as a cafe and toilets that also serve Shoreditch Park. - Credit: Hackney council

Philip Glanville, Mayor of Hackney, said: “After a very difficult year, I am so proud to be opening what will be one of London’s best leisure centres, with absolutely incredible facilities that are affordable for local people to enjoy as we ease out of lockdown.

“The new Britannia is a visible embodiment of our commitment to rebuild a fairer Hackney. It is a fantastic, state-of-the-art and truly inclusive building, which shows what is possible when councils develop public facilities themselves, based directly on the ambitions of our residents."

The new centre was developed directly by Hackney Council through its in-house, not-for-profit building programme and the wider transformation of the Hoxton site will also include a new secondary school building for the City of London Academy Shoreditch Park, due to open to pupils this month.

Hundreds of new private and affordable homes are also planned to be built.

A view from the rooftop pitches at the new Britannia Leisure Centre. - Credit: Hackney council

The project developed by the council has seen the biggest public sector investment in the area in a generation. It will open on June 30.

The building, which will be operated by charitable social enterprise Better, was also made with inclusivity in mind, with accessible changing areas, pool pods for wheelchair users and a pool with sensory and interactive light features.

The council promises affordable prices for local people and discounted memberships for those on low incomes.

The water flume at Britannia Leisure Centre. - Credit: Hackney council

The mayor added: "“I want to thank everyone who has made this vision a reality. I can’t wait to see residents young and old, families, local clubs and people from across our borough using these pools, pitches and play areas; over what I hope will be a summer of play across Hackney.”

More than 100 photographs of locals will also be showcased in the centre and outside the building by the new BRAFA public square, taken by Hackney photographer Jenny Lewis.

The redevelopment plans were met with controversy last year when they were announced with Save Britannia Leisure Centre campaigners calling instead for the original building's refurbishment.

A water play area in the centre. - Credit: Hackney council















