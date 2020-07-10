Broadway Market online delivery service launches as council plans to reopen in August

Broadway Market on Saturday, March 21. Picture: Andy Commons AndyCommons2020

Broadway market is due to reopen in early August but traders will still be able to sell their products online on a virtual high street called Click It Local.

Climpson and Son's not only trades at Broadway Market but also runs a cafe there and one in Spitalfield's. Picture: Adam Weatherley Climpson and Son's not only trades at Broadway Market but also runs a cafe there and one in Spitalfield's. Picture: Adam Weatherley

Hoxton Street Market and Kingsland Road Market reopened on July 4 with social distancing measures in place and on July 6 Narrow Way, Leonard Street, Old Street and Hoxton stall holders were also able to trading again.

But Broadway market remains closed as the council implements safety and social distancing measures.

Nicole Ferris, Trader and Managing Director of artisan coffee roastery, Climpson and Sons, told the Gazette: “It is very busy down there and I don’t think they’ve quite figured out how to make it Covid-19 safe and they’ll have to monitor the amount of people who go in and out.

People out in Broadway Market on Saturday April 25, 2020. People out in Broadway Market on Saturday April 25, 2020.

“The council are looking at the positioning of different stalls and figuring out where people can use the facilities and wash their hands.”

Concerns of crowds during the coronavirus lockdown in April led to an increase in lockdown enforcement around Broadway Market, suspending parking in the area and closing the market to through traffic.

The council says it is working with traders to ensure they are Covid-19 secure and operating safely.

A spokesperson for the council told the Gazette: “Our markets are unique and each comes with an individual set of challenges to consider when navigating reopening plans.

“Broadway Market is one of the UK’s best-loved street markets. It provides a place of work for many talented entrepreneurs and a unique place to shop for customers from around the world. The pandemic has presented many pressures on our local businesses and Hackney Council’s Market Team have been working hard to reopen all our markets safely with Broadway Market due for August.”

The spokesperson added: “While this work is carried out, we welcome the opportunity Click It Local brings to allow traders to re-connect with their customers and continue to thrive as a business.”

Click It Local, a new virtual high street delivery service, has launched Broadway’s Virtual Marketplace on July 10.

Its aim is to enable local shops to compete with the likes of Amazon on convenience and choice.

Click It Local founder Steven Koch says, “The past decade has been a tricky time for local London shops, with many struggling to stay afloat due to competition from bigger online businesses.

“With the added, sudden challenge of Covid-19, many independent shops in London have been badly hit. As shops begin to re-open, we want to support local businesses with an additional stream of revenue and continue to offer the choice of shopping local to the consumer.”

Visit www.clickitlocal.co.uk/ to shop at Broadway Market now.

