£3m Hackney Central station revamp begins
Building work has started on Hackney Central Overground station, with the development part of wider plans to create a greener and more accessible town centre after the pandemic,
Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville was on-site last Friday (16 July) to mark the Department for Transport funded project getting under way.
Mayor Glanville said: “Today’s landmark shows we are putting words into action, as we seek to build a fair recovery after the pandemic.
"This major Department for Transport investment in Hackney Central, combined with the use of our land, has unlocked this project and is a key step towards fulfilling our ambitions for a cleaner, greener future."
The plans will see a new second entrance on Graham Road which will make it easier to access Hackney Central town centre, new cycle parking spaces and more trees and greenery.
An additional staircase will also be added within the station to make station interchanges easier.
The work is scheduled for completion in early 2022.
