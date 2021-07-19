£3m Hackney Central station revamp begins

Published: 4:01 PM July 19, 2021

Hackney Cllr Guy Nicholson and Mayor Philip Glanville discuss the Hackney Central revamp with partners. - Credit: Sean Pollock Photographer

Building work has started on Hackney Central Overground station, with the development part of wider plans to create a greener and more accessible town centre after the pandemic,

Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville was on-site last Friday (16 July) to mark the Department for Transport funded project getting under way.

A computer-generated image shows what the new entrance at Hackney Central station will look like. - Credit: Hackney council

Mayor Glanville said: “Today’s landmark shows we are putting words into action, as we seek to build a fair recovery after the pandemic.

"This major Department for Transport investment in Hackney Central, combined with the use of our land, has unlocked this project and is a key step towards fulfilling our ambitions for a cleaner, greener future."

Mayor Glanville on the site of the Hackney Central redevelopment as work starts. - Credit: Sean Pollock Photographer

The plans will see a new second entrance on Graham Road which will make it easier to access Hackney Central town centre, new cycle parking spaces and more trees and greenery.

Pictured: Cllr Guy Nicholson, project manager for TTPP Construction Jack Clements, Area regeneration officer for Hackney Central Jasmine Ceccarelli-Drewry, Arriva service delivery manager Natalia Hamilton, Arriva rail managing director Paul Hutchings, Hackney mayor Philip Glanville, Katherine Scott from project sponsor Network Rail, TfL project manager David Thomas and Head of London Overground concession David Thomas. - Credit: Sean Pollock Photographer

An additional staircase will also be added within the station to make station interchanges easier.

You may also want to watch:

The work is scheduled for completion in early 2022.



