Hackney 'rising star' nominated for BAFTA

Published: 4:27 PM March 4, 2021

A Hackney schoolgirl-turned-actress has been announced as one of five nominees for a BAFTA.

Bukky Bakray was plucked out of her Hackney classroom by director Sarah Gavron at 15 to play the lead role in the British coming-of-age drama Rocks (2019).

In the film which could win her an EE Rising Star Award, the only BAFTA voted for by the public, Bukky plays a British-Nigerian teenager who lives on an estate in Hackney.

She said: “I honestly feel so blessed to be recognised so early on in my career. I still can’t believe this, I’m not sure I ever will either. All the warmth and love from BAFTA and EE is beautiful and I’m grateful."

Bukky has also received nominations from the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) and London Film Critics' Circle, as well as being longlisted in BAFTA's Leading Actress category for 2021.

Nominees for the EE Rising Star Award also include Morfydd Clark, Conrad Khan, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Sope Dirisu.

To vote, visit ee.co.uk/BAFTA.

The winner will be announced on April 11, 2021 at the EE BAFTA Film Awards on BBC One.







