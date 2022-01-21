News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Apply now: funding to boost Hackney small businesses' resilience

Holly Chant

Published: 11:26 AM January 21, 2022
Hackney businesses on a local street

Small and micro Hackney businesses can apply for funding and tailored support to help them recover from the coronavirus pandemic - Credit: Hackney Council

A new scheme is offering tailored support and £400,000 to 100 Hackney small businesses.

The Adapt Your Business programme, which launched today (January 21) aims to help micro and small local businesses recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. 

The programme, delivered by the council and small business advice provider Newable, will give businesses a chance to apply for grants of up to £25,000.

Successful applicants can use the funding to make adaptations needed as a result of the pandemic or make improvements to become a greener and more sustainable business. 

Also on offer is tailored advice from business advisers as well as masterclasses and networking events. 

A council spokesperson said: “As a council we are committed to ensuring a fair recovery for our small and micro businesses across the borough."

Applications close on February 4.

Find out more at hackney.gov.uk/additional-restrictions-grant


Hackney Council
Hackney News
East London News
North London News

