Hackney Gazette > News > Business

Amazon Fresh store opens in Hoxton

Cash Boyle

Published: 10:40 AM June 15, 2022
Amazon Fresh store opens in Hoxton from June 15, 2022

An Amazon Fresh store has opened in Hoxton today, June 15 - Credit: PA

A new Amazon Fresh store has opened today in Hoxton.

The new outlet - powered by Just Walk Out technology - offers everything from fresh meat, poultry and fish, to on-the-go meals throughout the day.

Cheesecakes from Pleesecakes and sushi from Sushi Kano are also available to buy, alongside pastries from the Flour Station bakery which are delivered fresh each morning. 

Amazon customers can enter by using the app - no Prime membership is required.

Items purchased on the Amazon website can also be picked up at the in-store Hub, while purchases can be returned without needing to package the product or print a shipping label. 

The store will be open between 7.00am-11.00pm, seven days a week.

Address: Unit 10, 3A Rosewood Building, Shoreditch Exchange, 97-137 Hackney Road, E2 8GY

London Live News
Retail
Hackney News
Shoreditch News

