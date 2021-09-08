News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Business

No queues or check outs at Dalston's new Amazon Fresh store

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 2:30 PM September 8, 2021   
Paul Duke, store manager of Hackney's first Amazon Fresh store. 

Paul Duke, store manager of Hackney's first Amazon Fresh store. - Credit: Amazon Fresh

Hackney's first Amazon Fresh store has opened in Dalston today (September 8),  offering no queues, no check outs, "Just Walk Out" shopping.

The Kingsland High Street shop is one of six Amazon Fresh convenience stores offering the unique shopping experience in the UK. 

After customers use the Amazon app to enter the branch, they can then put their phone away and shop for what they need. At the end of their shopping trip, they can simply walk out.

Amazon Fresh store in Dalston. 

Amazon Fresh store in Dalston. - Credit: Amazon Fresh

Amazon's "Just Walk Out" technology does the rest, charging customers automatically for items bought. 

The Amazon Fresh store, which opened at 7am this morning, offers a wide selection from its new private food brand, ‘by Amazon’ which has hundreds of products, including meat and vegetables, freshly prepared meals and everyday essentials.

Amazon Fresh's Food To Go section. 

Amazon Fresh's Food To Go section. - Credit: Amazon Fresh

You may also want to watch:

The own-brand range includes hot food throughout the day and on-the-go meals.

Store manager Paul Duke said: "I can’t wait for us to get to know the local community in Dalston.”









