No queues or check outs at Dalston's new Amazon Fresh store
Hackney's first Amazon Fresh store has opened in Dalston today (September 8), offering no queues, no check outs, "Just Walk Out" shopping.
The Kingsland High Street shop is one of six Amazon Fresh convenience stores offering the unique shopping experience in the UK.
After customers use the Amazon app to enter the branch, they can then put their phone away and shop for what they need. At the end of their shopping trip, they can simply walk out.
Amazon's "Just Walk Out" technology does the rest, charging customers automatically for items bought.
The Amazon Fresh store, which opened at 7am this morning, offers a wide selection from its new private food brand, ‘by Amazon’ which has hundreds of products, including meat and vegetables, freshly prepared meals and everyday essentials.
The own-brand range includes hot food throughout the day and on-the-go meals.
Store manager Paul Duke said: "I can’t wait for us to get to know the local community in Dalston.”
