Hackney high streets to get funding boost

Shoreditch High Street and other Hackney town centres will be getting a boost with new funding - Credit: Hackney Council

A new £500,00 Hackney High Street and Town Centres Fund will be used to champion small businesses recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding is aimed at supporting projects by high street businesses or enterprises that increase footfall and encourage local spending.

Applications for funding opened on December 4.

Cllr Guy Nicholson, deputy mayor and cabinet member for inclusive economy said: “The objective is to invest into projects that make our high streets and town centres more attractive, accessible and inclusive."

Stoke Newington's Church Street - Credit: Hackney Council

Businesses can apply individually for up to £10,000, or in partnership with other businesses, community groups or charities, for up to £50,000 for projects to be delivered from April 2022 to December 2022.

Applications must be made before January 9, with the results set for February 2021.

Stamford Hill high street - Credit: Hackney Council

Find out more and apply at hackney.gov.uk/support-for-business#support







