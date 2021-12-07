News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Business

Hackney high streets to get funding boost

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 3:57 PM December 7, 2021
Shoreditch High Street and other Hackney town centres will be getting a boost with new funding

Shoreditch High Street and other Hackney town centres will be getting a boost with new funding - Credit: Hackney Council

A new £500,00 Hackney High Street and Town Centres Fund will be used to champion small businesses recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. 

The funding is aimed at supporting projects by high street businesses or enterprises that increase footfall and encourage local spending. 

Applications for funding opened on December 4.

Cllr Guy Nicholson, deputy mayor and cabinet member for inclusive economy said: “The objective is to invest into projects that make our high streets and town centres more attractive, accessible and inclusive."

Stoke Newington's Church Street

Stoke Newington's Church Street - Credit: Hackney Council

Businesses can apply individually for up to £10,000, or in partnership with other businesses, community groups or charities, for up to £50,000 for projects to be delivered from April 2022 to December 2022.

Applications must be made before January 9, with the results set for February 2021. 

Stamford Hill high street

Stamford Hill high street - Credit: Hackney Council

Find out more and apply at hackney.gov.uk/support-for-business#support



Most Read

  1. 1 Court shown moment man is arrested in the road naked after 'ferocious' attack on girlfriend
  2. 2 Video shows jewellers in Stamford Hill robbed twice in two months
  3. 3 Man on trial for attempted murder of girlfriend was in drug-induced psychosis
  1. 4 Children hospitalised in Stamford Hill house fire involving candles
  2. 5 'I'm in a bad mood': Man 'threw toolbox at woman's head at Overground station'
  3. 6 CCTV: Dog walker helped raped woman, 19, call the police in Hackney
  4. 7 Acapella choir to debut at Hackney's Round Chapel
  5. 8 Hackney dance class needs funding to provide free sessions for London Fields community
  6. 9 Great Christmas markets in and around north London
  7. 10 Stoke Newington residents go without running water for days
Shop Local
Hackney News
Stamford Hill News
Shoreditch News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Operation Mincemeat plaque at Hackney mortuary where the body used in deception of Nazis was stored.

Operation Mincemeat: Role of Hackney mortuary marked in Colin Firth film

Julia Gregory Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Boxpark Shoreditch has revealed plans for a new rooftop garden

Planning and Development

Boxpark reveals plans for Shoreditch rooftop garden

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
The Homerton LTN is set to be made permanent

London Live News

Homerton LTN to be made permanent despite division among residents

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Protest outside Hackney Town Hall on December 2

London Live News

Protesting workers in wage war with Hackney Council

Sally Patterson and Cash Boyle

Logo Icon