Hackney's great beer gardens reopening on April 12

Published: 2:08 PM April 6, 2021

The Three Compasses pub on Dalston Lane. - Credit: The Three Compasses

After months of anticipation, prime minister Boris Johnson has given Hackney hospitality the go-ahead to welcome visitors for food and alcohol outside from April 12.

So if you are wondering where to book in Hackney, the Gazette has rounded up a few of the great beer gardens in the borough opening the week of April 12.

The Adam and Eve, Homerton

155 Homerton High St, Homerton, London E9 6AS

Adam & Eve pub on Homerton High Street. - Credit: Miranda Shutler

The Adam and Eve on Homerton High Street is home to a swanky refurbished beer garden, blooming with colourful plants and a friendly atmosphere. It also has an inspired menu of Thai street food to enjoy, cooked with locally sourced ingredients.

You can send a booking enquiry on their website: https://www.adamandevepub.com/

Pub On The Park, London Fields

19 Martello St, Hackney, London E8 3PE

Overlooking the grass of London Fields, Pub On The Park’s decked beer garden has seven big screens showing numerous different games at the same time. The seating area has lamps and heaters, along with a classic menu of pub grub complete with vegan options.

You can book up to 6 people in outside seating via their website: http://pubonthepark.com/

CRATE Brewery, Hackney Wick

Unit 7 Queen's Yard, Hackney Wick, London E9 5EN

Crate Brewery in Hackney Wick. - Credit: CRATE Brewery

CRATE’s taproom and pizzeria is a hipster hotspot for craft beer lovers. Established in 2012 in an old print factory, the canal-side beer garden is made of recycled pallets and railway sleepers. Alongside a menu of stone baked pizza, there is a choice of CRATE beers made on-site.

You can send a booking enquiry on their website: https://cratebrewery.com/venue/crate-taproom-and-pizzeria

People’s Park Tavern, Victoria Park

360 Victoria Park Rd, London E9 7BT

People’s Park Tavern, Victoria Park. - Credit: Archant

Situated on the tip of Victoria Park with one of London’s largest beer gardens, People’s Park Tavern remains a firm favourite for locals and visitors alike. The pub has an onsite brewery, BBQ kitchen, and - of course - Sunday roasts.

You can book a table on their website: https://www.peoplesparktavern.pub/bookings

The Three Compasses, Dalston

99 Dalston Ln, Dalston, London E8 1NH

Dalston’s slick local boozer at the end of Ridley Road has a cosy beer terrace of nine tables. The down-to-earth venue serves local craft beer and hosts a street food kitchen residency with Filthy Buns, including vegan options.

You can make a booking enquiry of up to 6 people for food on their website: https://www.3compasses.com/book-a-table-hackney

The Crooked Billet, Clapton

84 Upper Clapton Rd, Clapton, London E5 9JP

The Crooked Billet is home to a spacious beer garden decked out with fairy lights, a ping-pong table, outdoor food trucks, and bars serving a mix of craft and commercial draughts and local real ale.

You can book a table on their website: https://e5crookedbillet.co.uk/contact/

The Chesham Arms, Hackney

East London Public House, 15 Mehetabel Rd, London E9 6DU

The Chesham Arms is reopening its south-facing beer garden on April 15. A gastropub with an authentic neighbourhood vibe, the venue was saved from a housing development project after a two-year-long community campaign. It also offers a food menu of sausage rolls, pork pies, or order-ins from nearby Yard Sale pizza.

You can make a booking on their reservation service: https://www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/thecheshamarmshackney?duration-picker=true

Royal Inn on the Park, Hackney

Royal Inn on the Park on Lauriston Road. - Credit: Royal Inn on the Park

111 Lauriston Rd, Victoria Park Village, London E9 7HJ

The Royal Inn on the Park is a traditional Victorian pub with a prized reputation for its delicious Sunday roasts. With a seasonally changing wine list, the beer terrace welcomes dogs and is a stone’s throw away from Victoria Park.

Tables throughout the week will be on a first come first served basis. Reservations for Sunday lunch can be made via email at info@royalinnonthepark.com

The Star by Hackney Downs

35 Queensdown Rd, Lower Clapton, London E5 8JQ

The Star by Hackney Downs - Credit: Archant

With a large covered and heated outdoor seating area, The Star by Hackney Downs is right next to the park and serves up street food from a rotating pop-up kitchen. Their current residents are Black Star Kitchen, who have a menu of burgers, jerk chicken, and classic pub grub - all with a Ghanaian twist.

Bookings are available on their website: www.starbyhackneydowns.co.uk

Queen of Hoxton

1 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3JX

Queen of Hoxton's rooftop on Curtain Road pre-Covid. - Credit: Archant

The Queen of Hoxton’s colourful rooftop terrace boasts views of the city’s skyline. With regular live music and DJ sets, it is perfect to enjoy alfresco drinks and BBQ food to celebrate the start of the summer months.

Walk-ins are available, subject to availability. Bookings are recommended and are available at:

https://queenofhoxton.com/bookings/

Send us your recommendations and favourite beer gardens opening on April 12 to holly.chant@archant.co.uk, so we can update the list.