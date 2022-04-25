News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Business

BoxPark Shoreditch to host Jamii pop-up for Black businesses

William Mata

Published: 2:11 PM April 25, 2022
Boxpark Shoreditch has revealed plans for a new rooftop garden

The event will be held at BoxPark in Shoreditch - Credit: Boxpark

Jamii, the UK’s leading marketplace for Black-owned British makers and creators, is set to launch a pop-up at BoxPark Shoreditch.

This summer the organisation, which is supported by Lloyds for the venture, will hold the pop-ups to help alleviate the business challenges felt in Black communities. 

Paul Gordon, managing director for small and medium sized businesses with Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking said he was looking forward to the partnership. 

“We are delighted to be partnering with Jamii on the pop-up shops for Black British brands in London and Birmingham,” he said. 

“This important initiative directly responds to the recommendations from the Black, British, In Business & Proud 2021 report.

This was highlighting the need for banks and other institutions to partner with local community organisations and to provide visibility and endorsement for the brilliant and innovative businesses within Black communities. 

“This is an important part of our aim to help create a fully inclusive environment that is representative of modern-day Britain.” 
 

