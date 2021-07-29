Hackney vegan-based skincare brand wins European

Published: 4:40 PM July 29, 2021 Updated: 5:23 PM July 29, 2021

A Hackney self-care brand that only uses vegan ingredients has won silver at the European “Free From” Skincare Awards.

The product Balance It Antioxidant Facial Oil, which helps to soothe acne and facial scarring, was picked out by the judges for the prize.

It is a reward for the efforts of Hackney local Marina Kozlova, who set up the company.

She said: “Two years ago, when I first had the idea for my self-care focused brand Fais, I could have never dreamt that my natural and vegan products would resonate so well with my audience and win awards.”

The Skincare Awards judges products ‘free from’ ingredients that cause health, ethical and environmental concerns.

Marina said: “I have chosen to work with natural and vegan ingredients because they leave a smaller imprint on our environment.

“The plant-derived ingredients in our vegan formulas contain more vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to repair and hydrate the skin. They are also more sustainable.”