News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Business

Hackney vegan-based skincare brand wins European

Logo Icon

Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Published: 4:40 PM July 29, 2021    Updated: 5:23 PM July 29, 2021
Marina Kozlova with the prize-winning facial oil

Marina Kozlova with the prize-winning facial oil - Credit: Marina Kozlova / Nicolas Flanagan

A Hackney self-care brand that only uses vegan ingredients has won silver at the European “Free From” Skincare Awards.  

The product Balance It Antioxidant Facial Oil, which helps to soothe acne and facial scarring, was picked out by the judges for the prize.

It is a reward for the efforts of Hackney local Marina Kozlova, who set up the company. 

She said: “Two years ago, when I first had the idea for my self-care focused brand Fais, I could have never dreamt that my natural and vegan products would resonate so well with my audience and win awards.” 

The Skincare Awards judges products ‘free from’ ingredients that cause health, ethical and environmental concerns.  

You may also want to watch:

Marina said: “I have chosen to work with natural and vegan ingredients because they leave a smaller imprint on our environment.

“The plant-derived ingredients in our vegan formulas contain more vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to repair and hydrate the skin. They are also more sustainable.”  

Most Read

  1. 1 Huge new charity kitchen aims to produce 100,000 meals east London people this summer
  2. 2 'It's like toilet', say Dalston residents who have had enough of broken locks, rats and scaffolding
  3. 3 Jailed: Cyclist who rode off after fatal collision with 'gentleman', 72
  1. 4 Turner Prize winning artist holds exhibition in his former Hackney school
  2. 5 Letter against the use of e-scooters on roads
  3. 6 Tottenham squad is slowly taking shape but uncertainty remains
  4. 7 Massive drugs haul suspected to be worth over £1million seized in Hackney
  5. 8 Meet the Wonder Warriors – the charity helping women with endometriosis
  6. 9 Vacant Grade I-listed Shoreditch church to be restored and revamped
  7. 10 Hackney barber to Lebron James and Anthony Joshua has skills recognised
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Callum Winn took this footage of the flooding in Hackney Wick

Video

Flooding recovery begins after evening of chaos

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
The camp at Hackney Downs set up by people protesting Covid restrictions.

Coronavirus

Anti-lockdown and vaccination camp remains in Hackney Downs after a week

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Beloved Hackney father Jay John was murdered in Dalston in an unprovoked attack. 

Drug dealer who killed "beloved" Hackney father convicted

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Kit Crowley on Gascoyne Estate in May 2006. 

Hackney History

Homerton gardens renamed to sever slave trader ties and celebrate...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon