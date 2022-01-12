Owners of Cut and Run Hair in Stoke Newington, David and Tera Moore - Credit: Dan Bond

A Stoke Newington salon owner is calling on people to support independent businesses after many suffered a loss in earnings during the Christmas period.

Although Christmas is often the busiest time of the year for many businesses, the spread of Omicron led to many cancelling restaurant bookings and forgoing Christmas shopping.

Co-owner of Cut and Run Hair in Stoke Newington, David Moore, said people can help out by shopping local at places like the Old Cobbled Yard on Bouverie Road, just off Church Street.

He told the Gazette: "The yard consists of many independent businesses and is very quaint and beautiful.

"Together we are made up of Bolt Motorcycles, a motorcycle fashion brand with amazing men and women's clothing, a record store shared by Zippo Records and Thurston Moore's Ecstatic Peace Library, along with ceramics by Gage, and an artist Gina Southgate.

"The Bouverie Mews just opposite also has tattooists, recording rehearsal studios and much more, it's really a great spot and super fun to work in."

Cut and Run Hair's advertising is playful and often inspired by horror movies which are often played on VHS in the shop - Credit: Dan Bond

The yard also serves coffee and also hosts markets "from time to time".

"Everyone is welcome, and we would love to have visitors down to check us all out," David said.

David runs Cut and Run Hair with his wife Tera Moore.

Cut and Run Hair on Bouverie Road - Credit: Dan Bond

Their business started out as the couple travelled across south east Asia for a year on motorcycles, offering hair cuts to other travellers.

David added: "Eventually we came home, found the yard, and now we are an independent salon with a focus on a gender neutral price list making everyone welcome in our salon, putting focus toward the LGBTQ+ community.

"We were proudly the first in the area to actually offer this on our menu and are happy to see more salons slowly make the change."

The salon has pioneered gender neutral pricing in the area - Credit: Dan Bond

While £1billion in government support was promised for businesses affected by the omicron variant, David says it does not apply to businesses like his currently.

"We are aware of some sick pay being offered but as of yet i think it's unclear what that looks like. However, previous grants certainly helped us cover bases," he said.

A Cut and Run Hair advert mimics a horror movie poster - Credit: Dan Bond

Find out more about Cut and Run Hair at www.cutandrunhair.com



