Salon owner calls on people to shop locally after omicron business slump
- Credit: Dan Bond
A Stoke Newington salon owner is calling on people to support independent businesses after many suffered a loss in earnings during the Christmas period.
Although Christmas is often the busiest time of the year for many businesses, the spread of Omicron led to many cancelling restaurant bookings and forgoing Christmas shopping.
Co-owner of Cut and Run Hair in Stoke Newington, David Moore, said people can help out by shopping local at places like the Old Cobbled Yard on Bouverie Road, just off Church Street.
He told the Gazette: "The yard consists of many independent businesses and is very quaint and beautiful.
"Together we are made up of Bolt Motorcycles, a motorcycle fashion brand with amazing men and women's clothing, a record store shared by Zippo Records and Thurston Moore's Ecstatic Peace Library, along with ceramics by Gage, and an artist Gina Southgate.
"The Bouverie Mews just opposite also has tattooists, recording rehearsal studios and much more, it's really a great spot and super fun to work in."
The yard also serves coffee and also hosts markets "from time to time".
"Everyone is welcome, and we would love to have visitors down to check us all out," David said.
Most Read
- 1 Knifeman was out on bail when he nearly killed father-of-three on school run
- 2 Three jailed after 'horrific' revenge attack on teenage boy near Finsbury Park
- 3 New Hackney and Islington sixth forms set to be more rigorous than Eton
- 4 Plans for Gillett Square toilets should be flushed, report warns
- 5 Men jailed after violent Mare Street robberies
- 6 Hundreds of staff at north London NHS trusts off sick due to Covid
- 7 Albanian man named as victim of Clapton New Year's Eve garage fire
- 8 Revealed: Traffic congestion costing London economy billions per year
- 9 Drug dealer jailed after being caught with cannabis and cash
- 10 Urgent call for meeting before incinerator is signed off
David runs Cut and Run Hair with his wife Tera Moore.
Their business started out as the couple travelled across south east Asia for a year on motorcycles, offering hair cuts to other travellers.
David added: "Eventually we came home, found the yard, and now we are an independent salon with a focus on a gender neutral price list making everyone welcome in our salon, putting focus toward the LGBTQ+ community.
"We were proudly the first in the area to actually offer this on our menu and are happy to see more salons slowly make the change."
While £1billion in government support was promised for businesses affected by the omicron variant, David says it does not apply to businesses like his currently.
"We are aware of some sick pay being offered but as of yet i think it's unclear what that looks like. However, previous grants certainly helped us cover bases," he said.
Find out more about Cut and Run Hair at www.cutandrunhair.com