Hackney women recognised for their eco-friendly food delivery business

Two Hackney businesswomen have been announced as finalists at the 2021 NatWest everywoman Awards after they set up their own eco-friendly food delivery business two years ago.

Anshu Ahuja and Renée Williams, founders of Dabba Drop, are finalists in the awards' Artemis category.

The category recognises the most inspirational woman, or in this case women, running a business which has been trading for 18 months to three years.

In 2019, frustrated by the lack of healthy takeaway options, neighbourhood friends Anshu and Renée set out to create a better, sustainable alternative to what was available.

The duo took inspiration from India and founded eco-friendly food delivery business, DabbaDrop.

Their vegan meals are delivered in reusable stainless-steel tiffin boxes, known as dabba, which are popular in the Indian city of Mumbai.

Sides for meals are packaged in compostable pots and paper bags, meaning all deliveries are free of single-use plastic.

The businesses subscription model ensures there is no food wastage and delivery is direct to door by pedal-bike.

It was initially set up as a kitchen-table enterprise but in just three weeks had moved to commercial kitchens.

Today Dabba Drop makes Thursday and Friday deliveries to around 1,000 homes weekly.

The service is currently London focused, but there are plans to expand to Brighton, Bristol and beyond, as well as to launch an online shop to sell pickles, chutneys and feasting kits.

The 2021 NatWest everywoman Awards finalists were chosen by a judging panel comprising some of the UK’s top business figures including Chrissie Rucker OBE from luxury brand The White Company, and Helen Pattinson from chocolate company Montezuma among others.

In all nineteen women from across the country have been unveiled as 2021 finalists in the awards, selected from nearly 1,000 entries.

The awards, which are now in their 19th year, celebrate female entrepreneurs from all walks of life, with the aim of providing a platform for them to share their achievements .

Learn more about Dabba Drop at www.dabbadrop.co.uk












