Dalston charity Inspire gets London City Airport grant

Students take part in an activity with Inspire - Credit: Inspire

Dalston-based charity Inspire is set to run a specialist employability programme for a group of 10 vulnerable year 11 students after receiving a grant.

London City Airport has awarded £3,000 to the organisation which helps young people to “believe and achieve” from its community fund.

Inspire will run the programme with children who have special educational and mental health needs at Belmont Park School.

For the past three years, Inspire has managed the Belmont Park Supported Work Experience programme at the alternative educational provision.

Nazmin Begum, community engagement & sustainability manager at London City Airport, said: “We are proud to champion the work of grassroots organisations that make a real difference to families and individuals on the airport’s doorstep.

“Receiving so many submissions to the Community Fund just demonstrates the wealth of creative and supportive programmes being run in East London and I want to congratulate all the successful applicants.”

