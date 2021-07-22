News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
The "milkmen for beer" now deliver in Hackney

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 9:00 AM July 22, 2021   
A "Growler" mini-keg delivered by Draught Drop

Draught Drop is a subscription delivery service for beer that is being rolled out in Hackney. - Credit: Chris Coulson

An east London husband and wife duo have set up a local draught beer delivery service and it's come to Hackney. 

Tom and Mellanie Struthers set up Draught Drop to support local breweries like Hackney's The Five Points Brewing Company, Haggerston's Signature Brew and Hackney Wick's Howling Hops brewery. 

The business delivers fresh local beers emission free in reusable growlers or mini kegs straight to residents' doorsteps. 

Cofounder Mellanie said: “We’re passionate about three things at Draught Drop - great quality craft beer, supporting our local community and protecting the environment.

"That’s why we only sell fresh beer on draught, and source it from local independent breweries that produce high quality beer.

"Our growlers are filled straight from kegs, both of which are completely reusable, and all our beer is delivered emission free on electric bikes.”

Co-founder of Draught Drop Mellanie Struthers. 

Co-founder of Draught Drop Mellanie Struthers. - Credit: Draught Drop

The couple say theirs was the UK's first draught beer subscription service and now it's being rolled out across Hackney, after a successful trial delivering thousands of pints to the area. 

Each week customers can look forward to having a different beer from a line-up of the best craft breweries in east London. 

When the growler is empty, beer-subscribers rinse it out and swap it for a freshly filled one the following week.

Tom added: “We wanted to enjoy pub quality beer from home and sample a variety of craft beers from the area. Nothing existed, so we decided to create a service that we would want to subscribe to.”

“We’ve been hard at work to ensure Draught Drop can be run safely in accordance with Covid-19 government guidelines.

"We’re pleased we’ve found a way and are able to support our local breweries at a time when they need it the most.”

There is a variety of beer styles to choose from including IPA’s, Pale Ales and Lagers.

Draught Drop have also just started to offer one-off orders for people who aren’t ready to subscribe.

Draught Drop was set up to support local breweries. - Credit: Chris Coulson

Affectionately referred to by customers as the “milkman for beer”, so far Draught Drop have partnered with 18 independent breweries across Waltham Forest and Hackney.

The growlers, which hold 3.3 pints, are £17 per drop-off, about a fiver per pint with delivery costing £3.99. 

To subscribe or learn more visit draughtdrop.com

