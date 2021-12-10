Mare Street's Five Points crowned brewery of the year
- Credit: The Five Points Brewing Company
Hackney's flagship Brewery Five Points has been named Brewery of the Year at the 2021 Brewers Choice Awards.
The Five Points Brewing Company, as it is more formally known, was shortlisted for the award in 2019 earning the runners-up spot.
“We are beyond pleased to receive this recognition from our beer industry peers," said Ed Mason, Five Points co-founder and managing director.
"It’s been a tough year for many, and we would like to thank our awesome, hardworking and committed staff team, along with our supporters and community investors for making this brilliant award possible."
The awards are held annually by the team behind professional magazine The Brewers Journal.
They recognise the best in UK brewing and were judged by an expert panel which included award-winning beer writer Melissa Cole, accredited beer sommelier Paul Davies and Lotte Peplow, the Brewers Association's craft beer ambassador in Europe.
