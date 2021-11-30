Free Movember 'shave down' at Hackney salon

A Hackney salon is offering free appointments to people who have grown moustaches for a men's health charity.

SliderCuts Barber Shop is teaming up with Movember, an annual campaign in November encouraging people to grow facial hair for charity, to offer free 'shave downs'.

Tomorrow (December 1) people can turn up at the Bethnal Green barbers, whose celebrity clients include Stormzy and Anthony Joshua, from 12pm to 3pm.

SliderCuts barber Mark Maciver said he is "really proud" to be teaming up with Movember.

Mark added: “I’ve known people who have passed away due to different things, some have taken their lives and when it’s a surprise, it’s like, 'oh I didn’t know they were going through that'.

"As a barber, I have always strived to create a safe space for anyone wanting to open up whilst getting a tidy up - I’ve seen first-hand how a barbershop can impact a community or individual."

According to Movember, more than 60,000 moustaches have been grown this month in the UK for the charity, which supports projects focused on mental health and suicide prevention, testicular cancer and prostate cancer.

Address: SliderCuts, 176 Hackney Rd, Bethnal Green, London E2 7QL