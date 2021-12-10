Construction on the sustainable Worship Square project in Shoreditch is already underway - Credit: HB Reavis

Plans for a new Shoreditch workspace could see the area home to one of Europe's most sustainable buildings.

Worship Square will be international workspace provider HB Reavis’ most sustainable building to date, and will be net zero carbon in both construction and operation.

The pioneering construction project is on track to achieve an outstanding rating from building's assessor BREEAM, which puts it in the top 1 per cent of innovative new non-domestic buildings in the UK.

The building is also set to receive an A-grade Energy Performance Certificate (EPC), the "most efficient" rating, as well as platinum ratings by WELL, SmartScore and WireScore.

Charlie Russell-Jones, leasing manager at HB Reavis, said: "We are proud that Worship Square can play an active role in helping businesses and individuals achieve ambitious sustainability targets, from being a truly net zero carbon development in both construction and operation to operating plastic-free and even providing live energy data."

A computer generated image (CGI) of Worship Square's future reception - Credit: HB Reavis

Due to be completed in early 2024, Worship Square will offer three different types of workspace across 140,000 square feet.

The building plans feature a fitness studio, private and communal gardens, a restaurant and a ground floor, plant-filled lobby with an openable façade leading onto a new public square for events.

Worship Square's designers boast that it will reduce its carbon footprint by more than 50pc compared to current industry benchmarks - the equivalent of the average yearly carbon emissions for 3,000 homes.

The building will also be be free of single-use plastic, as well as fully electric. Heat pumps installed in the building will help reduce energy use along with solar panels on its roof to provide onsite renewable energy.

Construction is already underway on the project inspired by local architecture and designed by MAKE Architects.

Mr Russell-Jones added: "Situated in one of the most exciting areas of London, a melting pot for business, culture and leisure, Worship Square will be the ideal home for any company looking for a truly sustainable and creative workspace in the capital, powered by the latest smart technology.”