Apply now: Hackney Central business fund launched

Holly Chant

Published: 12:12 PM January 19, 2022
Hackney Central businesses are getting a funding boost

Hackney Central businesses recovering from the coronavirus pandemic will be supported by £360,000 in funding.

The council announced the Hackney Central Impact and Ideas Fund on January 18.

Businesses can apply either for an "ideas grant" for projects worth up to £5,000. These include smaller-scale projects like one-off events, becoming more eco-friendly or improving a shop front. 

Impact Grants will also be available for project of up to £50,000.

These grants cover bigger projects like creating a programme of events or launching training schemes. 

Hackney Central street

The fund will support work the Hackney Central plan - a blueprint which outlines future development in the area. 

Cllr Guy Nicholson, deputy mayor and portfolio holder for culture and inclusive economy, said: “We’re committed to supporting local businesses in recovering and rebuilding."

Applications are open from January 18 to February 13 with outcomes set for March.

Find out at hackney.gov.uk/additional-restrictions-grant

