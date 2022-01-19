Apply now: Hackney Central business fund launched
- Credit: Hackney Council
Hackney Central businesses recovering from the coronavirus pandemic will be supported by £360,000 in funding.
The council announced the Hackney Central Impact and Ideas Fund on January 18.
Businesses can apply either for an "ideas grant" for projects worth up to £5,000. These include smaller-scale projects like one-off events, becoming more eco-friendly or improving a shop front.
Impact Grants will also be available for project of up to £50,000.
These grants cover bigger projects like creating a programme of events or launching training schemes.
The fund will support work the Hackney Central plan - a blueprint which outlines future development in the area.
Cllr Guy Nicholson, deputy mayor and portfolio holder for culture and inclusive economy, said: “We’re committed to supporting local businesses in recovering and rebuilding."
Most Read
- 1 Woman 'may face life-changing injuries' after Dalston e-scooter crash
- 2 Man arrested over two separate rape allegations - one previously unknown to police
- 3 Girl reported missing from Hackney found
- 4 'Deeply shocked and troubled': Reports of rising anti-Semitic crime
- 5 De Beauvoir mother and son campaign to keep the 21 bus route
- 6 Drug dealer jailed after being caught with cannabis and cash
- 7 ‘The people of Edmonton will stop this incinerator’ - Protestors promise more action if plan is signed off
- 8 Dumpling Shack announces plans for Hackney restaurant
- 9 Man's head and hand slashed in Hackney knife attack
- 10 Woman, 31, cleared of murdering man in Hackney
Applications are open from January 18 to February 13 with outcomes set for March.
Find out at hackney.gov.uk/additional-restrictions-grant