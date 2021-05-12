'We can't wait to be back', says Hackney cinema founder

Published: 9:56 AM May 12, 2021

Dee Swift and Ash Charman revived the abandoned Castle Cinema by launching a £45,000 kickstarter campaign in 2016. - Credit: The Castle Cinema

Hackney cinemas are preparing to welcome back movie-goers and screen award-winning films like Nomadland from May 17.

Castle Cinema on Chatsworth Road will reopen on May 21 thanks to support from the British Film Institute's (BFI) Cultural Recovery Fund and council advice workshops.

Co-founder of the community cinema, Asher Charman said: "We can’t wait to be back. We’ve missed our guests and our team so much; a cinema is nothing without the people that care about it and feel at home here.”

The cinema spent lockdown working on a series of accessibility initiatives, which include new regular Relaxed Autism Friendly screenings and Dementia Friendly screenings to launch as part of Hackney’s Dementia Festival in September.

The first films to grace the cinema’s screens are Nomadland and Sound of Metal starring Riz Ahmed as a heavy metal drummer who loses his hearing.

Find out more at www.thecastlecinema.com

