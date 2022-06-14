News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Business

Hackney entrepreneur receives £50,000 after winning award for innovation

Logo Icon

Julius Lawless-Master

Published: 11:48 AM June 14, 2022
Benjamin Bowler has received £50,000 after winning the Young Innovators Next Steps 2022 award

Benjamin Bowler has received £50,000 after winning the Young Innovators Next Steps 2022 award - Credit: La Vie Est Belle Photography

An entrepreneur from Hackney has received £50,000 to grow his business after winning an award for innovation. 

Benjamin Bowler, 30, was among the 19 business owners who won the Young Innovators Next Steps 2022 award.

He received the prize from Innovate UK after creating Aux, a digital platform for music collaboration which utilises artificial intelligence and neuroscience research.

Benjamin said: “As an experienced young entrepreneur with a growing company, it’s hard to dedicate time, resources and focus into researching new innovative technology. 

“The Young Innovators Awards helps me and my team focus on researching, testing and implementing cutting edge AI technology, which gives the Aux app an edge over our competition in the music-tech space."

This comes one year after Benjamin won the Young Innovators Award 2021 which recognises aspiring entrepreneurs, providing them with financial support and business mentorship.

After winning this first award, Benjamin secured a seven-figure acquisition of some of his company’s technology, allowing him to expand his work force from two employees to seven. 

Hackney News

Don't Miss

Kelly Reid is looking to succeed Tom Dewey on Hackney Council

Indy candidate bids to succeed Tom Dewey in De Beauvoir ward after shock...

Julia Gregory Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Chigwell Road in Woodford Green

London Live News

Man due in court accused of murdering rapper Hypo at Jubilee weekend party

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Homerton Hospital in Hackney

Ex nurse takes to become Homerton Hospital chief executive

Julia Gregory Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Watch out for these travel disruptions across Hackney, Islington, Tower Hamlets and Newham over the next week

London Live News

Travel bulletin: Islington, Hackney, Tower Hamlets, Newham

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon