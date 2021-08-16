Hackney new-look M&S Foodhall with 'fill your own' section

Published: 2:21 PM August 16, 2021

Marks and Spencer is set to reopen its Foodhall in Hackney next week - Credit: PA

Marks and Spencer customers can expect an eco-focused "fill your own" section in the Mare Street Foodhall when it reopens next week.

The Hackney supermarket will allow buyers to fill up their own containers with pasta, rice and cereal for the first time - while there will also be a bigger instore bakery and expanded sections for fresh produce and frozen goods.

The team of 86 staff is set to welcome customers from 8am on Wednesday, August 25.

Manager Lorraine Greer said: “We can’t wait to open our doors so the local community can see for themselves our bigger, better and fresher Foodhall.

“M&S Hackney will offer thousands of great quality products to suit all tastes and dietary requirements, including our exciting new Fill Your Own section and our bigger-than-ever bakery.

“We’ll also have some of our newest and most innovative ranges.”

The store will be open 7am-9pm Monday-Saturday and 11am-6pm on Sundays.

