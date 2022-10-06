News

A Hackney pickling company has acquired a two-star Great Taste rating after being set up a year and a half ago.

Sylt Pickling, co-founded by Ash Ringhus and Temi Olugbenda, received the award in August for its scotch bonnet and lemon pickling liquid.

Ash said: "For us, it's massive. From the motivational level, it's obviously such a big scheme so it's very validating to have that coming back. And we had two stars so we were absolutely floored."

According to Ash: "Great Taste is the most recognised accolade for taste and quality in the food and drink world, so it really is a big win."

The entry was described as a "perfectly judged recipe with the warmth of the scotch bonnet pitched at exactly the right level".

Sylt Pickling operates out of Temi's flat by London Fields. Ash said that the co-founders turn his kitchen into "a little production area and stink out his entire flat with pickles".

More than 14,000 products were put through the competition's blind judging process and Sylt Pickling's entry was dubbed "surprising and brilliant" - Credit: Sylt Pickling

Ash said: "This year, we're really focusing on growing and spreading the word. At the beginning it was more about finding our feet and getting the product out and everything.

"Now we're set up, having [the two stars] with us in the process [of expanding] is invaluable. It's a selling point in itself, more so than we can sell it ourselves."

He said he did not always like pickles, adding: "My partner had to force feed me as I didn't used to like it at all.

"But I got really into it and demand outgrew my ability to produce it myself, so I needed help for easier pickling and then I realised there wasn't really a product on the market and teamed up with Temi and just saw if it worked. So far it's been great."

Sylt's pickling liquid can be used to pickle fruit and vegetables by submerging them in a jar.

It can also be used as an alternative to vinegar, such as in marinades, sauces, vinaigrettes and cocktails.

More information on Sylt Pickling's products is available at syltpickling.co.uk