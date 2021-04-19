Reopening week saw “record-breaking” days at pubs in Hoxton

Published: 3:20 PM April 19, 2021

Hackney people make to the most of reopening weekend at The George and Vulture pub. - Credit: Xindi Wei

The first weekend since pubs, restaurants and cafes reopened on Monday (April 12) saw customers swarming to pubs in Hoxton.

Seton Healey, 25, assistant manager of the George and Vulture in Pitfield Street, told the Gazette: “The whole week has been busy, we have had record-breaking days for the last decade or so.

“Definitely we were looking to this week being busy with the nice weather and people being inside for four months, but we didn’t expect the reopening week would be of this magnitude.”

The latest coronavirus restrictions allow customers to drink and eat while seated at a table, with the maximum of six people in a group.

Laura Diaz, 22, a customer sitting outside the pub, said: “I have missed pubbing in lockdown. I think it is a good way to start the weekend and chill with friends from work stress.”

Chris, 37 (left) and his brother Paul, 39, outside Bricklayer's Arms. - Credit: Xindi Wei

Chris, 37, also said: “I have just been easing myself back into pubbing- A really nice change after god knows how long it has been.”

Seton also added: “It’s looking very positive for the next few weeks. So many people are so happy that the pub is back as well, everyone has been saying to us: It is good to see tables on the streets and people in the area again.

"We have got lots of regulars who are very loyal to us and because a few of the pubs in the area aren’t reopening yet, we have been drawing people in as well.”

Despite large crowds of people enjoying a pint outside, many still felt cautious and apprehensive about Covid.

Pub-goers swarm to pubs like the George and Vulture in Pitfield Street on the reopening weekend. - Credit: Xindi Wei

Barry Nicholls, 70, told the Gazette: “Even though the rules have relaxed, and people are out drinking and eating out again, it is just going to go right back to as it was if people don’t stick to the rules.”

Iva, 38, bartender at the Bricklayers Arms in Charlotte Road, emphasised the importance of adhering to government guidelines, making sure that customers are safe.

“We make sure there is social-distancing at the pub. It has been nice to see that our regulars have been well,” she said.

“It has been busy every single day this week, more than before Covid times.

“It feels like it’s been coming back to normal to chat to people.”

Hackney people ventured out on the first weekend since outdoor areas of pubs reopened on April 12. - Credit: Xindi Wei



