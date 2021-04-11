News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hoxton restaurant showcases menus by New City College student chefs

Holly Chant

Published: 1:33 PM April 11, 2021   
OKN1 sundried tomato arancini from its tapas menu.

OKN1 sundried tomato arancini from it's tapas menu. - Credit: OKN1

An east London college is encouraging diners to book and support student chefs after the reopening of its Hoxton restaurant for outdoor dining on April 17.

New City College's commercial restaurant, OKN1 on Hoxton Street, provides students with the opportunity to work with professional chefs.

A college spokesperson said: "As with everyone in the industry, we have not been able to open our doors during lockdown, which has impacted on our students' learning, as they haven't been able to prepare a real dining experience for paying customers."

Trainee cooks have created a three course, seasonal taster menu, to be served on the evening of April 21 in memory of Chef Gary Rhodes who died in 2019. 

OKN1 restaurants outdoor dining space.

OKN1 will reopen for outdoor dining on April 17. - Credit: OKN1

They will be taking charge in OKN1's kitchen every Wednesday  with menus influenced by famous chefs like Gordon Ramsay and countries including Mexico, India and Thailand. 

OKN1's taster menus, created, cooked and serve by trainee chefs cost £25 per person. 

Book at www.okn1.co.uk

New City College restaurant OKN1's garden terrace in Hoxton.

New City College restaurant OKN1's garden sun terrace in the heart of Hoxton. - Credit: OKN1


Hackney News

