Lab Tonica to bring colour to Chatsworth Road with debut shop

Kitty McEntee will open Lab Tonica’s first shop in Chatsworth Road next month - Credit: Kitty McEntee

A contemporary wellness brand will bring colour to Hackney when its first shop opens next month.

Lab Tonica, which sells a range of herbal teas, balms and mists, will open its debut store in Chatsworth Road on Thursday, July 7.

Kitty McEntee, founder of Lab Tonica, will not feature anything “beige or bland” in the shop, a disused confectioner’s she renovated.

She said: “The shop is a real local treasure. It still has Victorian wood panelling and I found old coins that were one hundred years old there when I was doing it up.

“After the last few years we have had, I think we really need to bring more joy into our lives so it is going to be vibrant and colourful.”

Kitty, who lives in Clapton, originally operated Lab Tonica online and from a QR code in the shop’s antique window due to the Covid pandemic.

In addition to selling her own products, Kitty will use the store to showcase other women-owned businesses in Hackney. - Credit: Kitty McEntee

In addition to selling her own products, Kitty will use the store to showcase other women-owned businesses in Hackney “doing great things”.

She said: “The people of Hackney are brilliant. They will always support you if you get involved with the local community.”