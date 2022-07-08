News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
New Hackney Wick 'destination spot' pizza restaurant and bar

Tania Alasady

Published: 3:47 PM July 8, 2022
Updated: 5:50 PM July 8, 2022
Lanterna has opened in Hackney Wick

Lanterna has opened in Hackney Wick - Credit: Leo Cackett

Just in time for summer, a new canalside restaurant has opened in Hackney Wick.

Lanterna, at Fish Island, serves stone-baked pizza and is owner Declan Perkins' fifth London restaurant.

It follows The Lauriston in Victoria Park, The Regent in Islington, Clissord Park Tavern in Stoke Newington, and Luppolo in Wanstead.

He said: “We are a family-owned business with strong roots in Hackney, we are proud that our sites are not just great places to eat and drink but serve as community hubs too. Lanterna will be no different.

"We are delighted to be opening in this blossoming part of Hackney Wick, a stone’s throw from London Stadium, bringing with us our famous stone baked pizza as well as exciting new elements like our deli and weekend brunch.

"We look forward to Lanterna becoming a destination spot for Fish Island locals and those travelling from further afield to this vibrant and creative part of East London.”

Lanterna opened its doors on July 1, and will be offering 2 pizzas for £15  all month.

Marketing manager Rebecca Simms said: "We want to make sure that we become an integral part of the community, that we become a destination for the residents."

