Published: 5:46 PM August 4, 2021

The infamous Lord Napier pub in Hackney Wick, known for its graffiti-clad walls, will reopen its doors this August. - Credit: Electric Star Pubs

An infamous graffiti-clad pub in Hackney is preparing to serve new customers this summer, after having been closed for a quarter of a century.

Its been 26 years since the last legal pint was poured at the 150-year-old Lord Napier Pub in Hackney Wick.

The pub opened in the 1860s and grew a fierce reputation in the national and local press as a hotspot for assaults and robberies.

Though still much-loved by locals, the Lord Napier closed in 1995.

It would subsequently become well-known for illegal raves and squat parties.

You may also want to watch:

The Hepscott Road building's walls soon ended up covered in graffiti, a visual legacy which has remained to this day, making the London landmark a haven for tourists, artists and Instagrammers.

The infamous Lord Napier pub in Hackney Wick, known for its graffiti-clad walls, will reopen its doors this August. - Credit: Electric Star Pubs

Rob Star, founder of Star’s Electric Pubs Group, has been working with landlord Stewart Schwartz on the reopening for over six years and plans to open its doors once again on August 7.

He said: "I used to go to parties at The Lord Napier in the early 2000s and for many years it has been my dream to turn it back into a proper boozer."

"It’s the only pub in Hackney Wick, so I will be making sure that it appeals to as many people in the community as possible."

Lord Napier has been boarded up for years since Hackney council cracked down on the illegal parties being held there.

Its latest incarnation, Lord Napier Star pub, will soon offer food, cocktails and music, and pay homage to its graffiti heritage.

Though the outside graffiti at the pub will be updated, its management promises any new art-work inside and out will retain a strong connection to Lord Napier's roots, with a team of established local artists enlisted to make the changes led by one of the building's original painters.

The venue boasts an 80 seater roof terrace with panoramic views across the area.

Food will be provided by KraPow, a new collective serving up Northern Thailand-inspired dishes.

This will be Electric Star Pubs’ eighth venture, other pubs in the franchise include Star by Hackney Downs and Star of Bethnal Green in Tower Hamlets.