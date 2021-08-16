News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Nominate your favourite pubs, cafes and restaurant

William Mata

Published: 5:19 PM August 16, 2021   
Dining is now back after Covid-19, but which is your favourite restaurant?

Dining is now back after Covid-19, but which is your favourite restaurant? - Credit: PA

In the lead up to National Hospitality Day, we are looking to find the best restaurant across north London - and we need your help.

We want to identify and support those local heroes who put delicious food on our pates and deserve recognition.  

National Hospitality Day is on September 18 and offers a chance to support the places where we love to eat out. After all, it has been a tough year!

From the suggestions you make, we'll create shortlists from which we'll ask you to vote to find a winner.

Make your nominations here:

