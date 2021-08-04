Published: 5:39 PM August 4, 2021

A new canal-side Hackney Wick venue, called Two More Years, launched last weekend. - Credit: Victor Frankowski

A Hackney Wick venue has been salvaged from demolition for two years thanks to an innovative idea to launch a bar and restaurant on a site set for redevelopment.

Named after the amount of time the new bar has left on its lease, Two More Years, launched last weekend occupying the creative venue previously known as Stour Space.

The new canal-side bar and restaurant also houses 11 community studios and workspaces for local entrepreneurs, small businesses and artists.

Two More Years was founded by Josh Bowles who was instrumental with the opening of Silo in Hackney, the world’s first ever zero-waste restaurant that went on to receive a Michelin Green Star and, hospitality nightlife veteran Dan Howells, whose passion for music has led him across the globe, working at venues in Manchester, Ibiza, and London - including XOYO, Phonox and the borough's own Crate Brewery.

Two More Years founders by Josh Bowles and Dan Howells. - Credit: Victor Frankowski

The pair lead the independent team Full Circle which is passionate about sustainable practices in hospitality.

Co-founder Josh said he hopes the venue will become a "vital part of the fabric of Hackney Wick": "We want to enhance our visitors’ experiences through the knowledge that they’re minimising environmental impacts while supporting a company whose ethos is a force for good.

"Our aim is for Two More Years to be known as a genuine and friendly venue, renowned for our delicious and sustainable food, tasty drinks and a fun, lively atmosphere."

Two More Years occupies the previous Stour Space site at Victoria Wharf – one of the very first buildings in the UK to be listed as an Asset of Community Value. - Credit: Victor Frankowski

The Full Circle founders met seven years ago whilst working for The Columbo Group which owns and manages popular London venues like The Old Queens Head, Blues Kitchen, Jazz Café.

Set across three floors, Two More Years can host up to 300 guests and boasts a canal-side terrace overlooking the River Lea.

The new canal-side bar and restaurant also houses community studios and workspaces for local entrepreneurs, small businesses and artists. - Credit: Victor Frankowski

Its menu includes organic wines, craft beers and burgers - both plant-based and meat-filled. The venue will also host live music on Fridays and Saturdays from a roster of local DJs and producers.

Full Circle have stayed true to the buildings’ commercial heritage and character in the design and décor for Two More Years. The original iron framework and exposed raw brick walls are brought to life with oversized lush green potted palms and enormous hanging ivy draped from the vaulted warehouse ceilings. - Credit: Victor Frankowski

The space plans to feature regular exhibitions from celebrated neighbourhood talent.

Two More Years will also be a part of Queens Yard Summer Party 2021, happening on August 7 and taking part across 16 venues within Hackney Wick.

Find out more on Instagram @two_moreyears