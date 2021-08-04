News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Business

Hackney Wick bar and restaurant opens with Two More Years to go

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 5:39 PM August 4, 2021   
Two More Years restaurant and bar overlooks the River Lea. 

A new canal-side Hackney Wick venue, called Two More Years, launched last weekend. - Credit: Victor Frankowski

A Hackney Wick venue has been salvaged from demolition for two years thanks to an innovative idea to launch a bar and restaurant on a site set for redevelopment. 

Named after the amount of time the new bar has left on its lease, Two More Years, launched last weekend occupying the creative venue previously known as Stour Space. 

The new canal-side bar and restaurant also houses 11 community studios and workspaces for local entrepreneurs, small businesses and artists.

Two More Years was founded by Josh Bowles who was instrumental with the opening of Silo in Hackney, the world’s first ever zero-waste restaurant that went on to receive a Michelin Green Star and, hospitality nightlife veteran Dan Howells, whose passion for music has led him across the globe, working at venues in Manchester, Ibiza, and London - including XOYO, Phonox and the borough's own Crate Brewery.

Two More Years founders by Josh Bowles and Dan Howells.

Two More Years founders by Josh Bowles and Dan Howells. - Credit: Victor Frankowski

The pair lead the independent team Full Circle which is passionate about sustainable practices in hospitality. 

Co-founder Josh said he hopes the venue will become a "vital part of the fabric of Hackney Wick": "We want to enhance our visitors’ experiences through the knowledge that they’re minimising environmental impacts while supporting a company whose ethos is a force for good.

You may also want to watch:

"Our aim is for Two More Years to be known as a genuine and friendly venue, renowned for our delicious and sustainable food, tasty drinks and a fun, lively atmosphere."

Two More Years occupies the previous Stour Space site at Victoria Wharf.

Two More Years occupies the previous Stour Space site at Victoria Wharf – one of the very first buildings in the UK to be listed as an Asset of Community Value. - Credit: Victor Frankowski

The Full Circle founders met seven years ago whilst working for The Columbo Group  which owns and manages popular London venues like The Old Queens Head, Blues Kitchen, Jazz Café.

Most Read

  1. 1 'They don't care,' says Hackney family living in mould-infested property
  2. 2 How Homerton Hospital staff took on the virus in the first year of Covid
  3. 3 Crowdfunder for Prodigy's Keith Flint mural to raise mental health awareness
  1. 4 New traffic measures as school brings pupils onto a single site
  2. 5 Eggslut food truck to bring 'edible breakfast cloud' to Shoreditch
  3. 6 Hackney Wick bar and restaurant opens with Two More Years to go
  4. 7 Stamford Hill North and Shoreditch hardest hit during Covid waves
  5. 8 Two new sixth forms planned for Islington and Hackney
  6. 9 From Shoreditch to Las Vegas: New bingo hall for Hackney
  7. 10 Call for spare rooms and properties to help homeless people off the streets

Set across three floors, Two More Years can host up to 300 guests and boasts a canal-side terrace overlooking the River Lea. 

Hackney Wick's Two More Years restaurant and bar.

The new canal-side bar and restaurant also houses community studios and workspaces for local entrepreneurs, small businesses and artists. - Credit: Victor Frankowski

Its menu includes organic wines, craft beers and burgers - both plant-based and meat-filled. The venue will also host live music on Fridays and Saturdays from a roster of local DJs and producers. 

Full Circle have stayed true to the buildings’ commercial heritage and character in the design and décor for Two More Years.

Full Circle have stayed true to the buildings’ commercial heritage and character in the design and décor for Two More Years. The original iron framework and exposed raw brick walls are brought to life with oversized lush green potted palms and enormous hanging ivy draped from the vaulted warehouse ceilings. - Credit: Victor Frankowski

The space plans to feature regular exhibitions from celebrated neighbourhood talent.

Two More Years will also be a part of Queens Yard Summer Party 2021, happening on August 7 and taking part across 16 venues within Hackney Wick.

Find out more on Instagram @two_moreyears

Summer in the City
Food and Drink
Arts & Culture
Hackney News
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kadija Jatta, Cemre Dirik and Channay Butler-Revell have all won scholarships to top fee paying schools.

Education News

Students earn scholarships at top schools worth £150,000

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Prospect House in Dalston near Ridley Road Market.

Housing

'It's like toilet', say Dalston residents who have had enough of broken...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Lydia Afrakomah and her daughter.

Hackney Council

'Heads need to roll', says domestic violence campaigner after 'reckless'...

Jacob Dirnhuber, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
A design showing what St Michael & All Angels Church could look like after it is restored and revamped. 

Hackney History

Vacant Grade I-listed Shoreditch church to be restored and revamped

Julia Gregory, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon