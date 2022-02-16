Marks & Spencer store opens in Finsbury Park

Marks & Spencer opened its latest London store in Finsbury Park today (February 16).

The shop is located in the City North development in Islington, near to the border of Hackney. It is a five minute walk from Finsbury Park station.

Percy Pig joined store manager Bart Michalowski to cut the ribbon at the opening.

He said: "The last few weeks have been spent putting the finishing touches to the store so it’s really exciting to be open and to welcome the community inside."

The M&S Foodhall offers self-service Coffee-to-Go stations, a large in-store bakery and quick mobile payments via the brand's Scan & Shop app.

As part of the opening day celebrations, the first 200 customers to the new store were offered M&S Golden Tickets, giving them the chance to win up to £200 in M&S vouchers.

The store at 6 City North Place is open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 9pm, and from 11am to 5pm on Sunday.