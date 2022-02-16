News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Marks & Spencer store opens in Finsbury Park

Holly Chant

Published: 5:07 PM February 16, 2022
The Marks & Spencer team celebrating the Finsbury store opening on February 16 - Credit: M&S

Marks & Spencer opened its latest London store in Finsbury Park today (February 16). 

The shop is located in the City North development in Islington, near to the border of Hackney. It is a five minute walk from Finsbury Park station. 

Percy Pig joined store manager Bart Michalowski to cut the ribbon at the opening.

He said: "The last few weeks have been spent putting the finishing touches to the store so it’s really exciting to be open and to welcome the community inside."

The M&S Foodhall offers self-service Coffee-to-Go stations, a large in-store bakery and quick mobile payments via the brand's Scan & Shop app. 

As part of the opening day celebrations, the first 200 customers to the new store were offered M&S Golden Tickets, giving them the chance to win up to £200 in M&S vouchers.

The store at 6 City North Place is open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 9pm, and from 11am to 5pm on Sunday. 

Food and Drink
Finsbury Park News
Hackney News
Islington News

