Hackney pubs gear up for outdoor service from April 12

Published: 11:30 AM April 7, 2021 Updated: 11:47 AM April 7, 2021

Pubs with outdoor spaces like The Adam & Eve in Homerton can reopen from April 12. - Credit: Miranda Shutler

Pubs and other hospitality businesses across Hackney have been busy preparing to reopen their doors to the public for outside food and drinks from April 12.

After months of restrictions to combat the spread of Covid-19, the UK government will be lifting more lockdown measures from Monday.

Justine Bonner is the general manager for The Adam & Eve pub on Homerton High Street, which will reopen on April 12 with around 160 outdoor covers.

“We have spent the last few months varnishing and painting and just getting the garden looking nice,” Justice said.

“We have been opening up some other areas that we wouldn't normally have and extending around the back of the pub, where the kitchen used to grow vegetables.”

Justine hopes for a smoother reopening for the hospitality sector after the “confusing ever-changing rules” for venues coming out of lockdown last year.

She said that The Adam & Eve have had some lunch bookings trickling in for April 12 but that they are preparing for busy weekends: “The weekend is going to be mega.”

The new relaxed rules mean guests must either follow the rule of six or be in a group made up of no more than two households, of any size.

For businesses with less outside space, reopening will be more of an opportunity to see friendly faces than to bring in cash.

Briac Le Camus, joint owner of The Three Compasses pub in Dalston, said: "We have been pretty much completely shut since December."

The Three Compasses in Dalston has been shut since December and is also set to reopen on April 12. - Credit: The Three Compasses

He explained that all pub staff have been on furlough except for their separate kitchen business, Filthy Buns, which managed to do some food deliveries over lockdown.

“We take about eight tables, so we’re not expecting to make lots of money,” Briac said.

“But it will be nice to see our staff, customers and regulars coming to the pub.

"We are very happy just to be able to work again, and it almost feels almost unreal that we are actually reopening.”

Hospitality businesses without space for outside seating must wait over a month to reopen their doors on May 17, the date planned by the government for venues to seat customers indoors in groups of six.

