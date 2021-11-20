Planet Organic is set to open on Broadway Market on December 14. - Credit: Charissa Cheong

Planet Organic will open in Broadway Market on December 14, it has been confirmed.

The retailer has outlined the above opening date for its 14th store, three weeks after its Hampstead branch has been slated to open.

Plans for this new addition have caused a stir among some retailers, who allege that the presence of Planet Organic threatens local businesses.

As reported by the Gazette, objectors have created a petition to resist the move.

At the time of writing, it has 3,492 signatures.

Responding to those dissenting voices, Planet Organic's buying director Al Overton promised that helping local communities is “what really matters to us".

The buying director also said discussions to become an employer partner with Hackney Council are ongoing; such a partnership would see the retailer provide apprenticeship and mentorship programs locally.



