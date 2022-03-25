News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Business

Confirmed: Pret A Manger coming to Stoke Newington this summer

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 3:59 PM March 25, 2022
Twitter user @StokeyUpdates made their own mock-up of what the store might look like

Twitter user @StokeyUpdates made their own mock-up of what the store might look like - Credit: @StokeyUpdates

A Pret A Manger cafe is coming to Stoke Newington this summer, taking over the site of the old Halifax bank branch where Church Street meets Stoke Newington High Street. 

Speculation on social media was rife this week, as to whether the area would be getting a new coffee shop. 

There are several Pret A Mangers nearby, with one near Finsbury Park, two on Holloway Road and another in Dalston. 

The site at 171-3 Stoke Newington High Street is currently empty

The site at 171-3 Stoke Newington High Street is currently empty - Credit: Googlemaps

Guy Meakin, interim managing director UK & Ireland, Pret A Manger confirmed the news.

Mr Meakin said: “As part of our plan to bring the joy of our freshly prepared food and organic coffee to even more people, we’re expanding with a new shop on Stoke Newington High Street."

The building was previously a Halifax bank branch

The building was previously a Halifax bank branch - Credit: Googlemaps

The new shop, will also support homeless people and others in need in the area by donating surplus food to local charities, via the Pret Charity Run delivery service. 

Food and Drink
Stoke Newington News
Hackney News
North London News

Don't Miss

Protesters blocked off Stoke Newington High Street calling for justice and action

Hackney Police

Child Q: Protestors block Stoke Newington High Street after school girl...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
A police car

Metropolitan Police

'Failure on every level': Hackney leaders condemn police strip search of...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Sabita Thanwani

Clerkenwell murder victim named as police search for man she was seeing

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Waterside Academy pupils hold up a sign which reads Good

Education News

'Astonishing': Hackney secondary school jumps two Ofsted grades

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon