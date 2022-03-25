Confirmed: Pret A Manger coming to Stoke Newington this summer

Twitter user @StokeyUpdates made their own mock-up of what the store might look like - Credit: @StokeyUpdates

A Pret A Manger cafe is coming to Stoke Newington this summer, taking over the site of the old Halifax bank branch where Church Street meets Stoke Newington High Street.

Speculation on social media was rife this week, as to whether the area would be getting a new coffee shop.

There are several Pret A Mangers nearby, with one near Finsbury Park, two on Holloway Road and another in Dalston.

The site at 171-3 Stoke Newington High Street is currently empty - Credit: Googlemaps

Guy Meakin, interim managing director UK & Ireland, Pret A Manger confirmed the news.

Mr Meakin said: “As part of our plan to bring the joy of our freshly prepared food and organic coffee to even more people, we’re expanding with a new shop on Stoke Newington High Street."

The building was previously a Halifax bank branch - Credit: Googlemaps

The new shop, will also support homeless people and others in need in the area by donating surplus food to local charities, via the Pret Charity Run delivery service.