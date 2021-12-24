News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Vegan and veggie café Kofy & Co opens in Hackney

Alex Marsh

Published: 12:29 PM December 24, 2021
 Councillor Michael Desmond, the Speaker of Hackney, opens the shop.

A new café that specialises in vegetarian and vegan food has opened in Hackney Central. 

Kofy & Co, at 320 Mare Street, opened its doors to customers on December 10 after the speaker of Hackney, Councillor Michael Desmond, cut the red ribbon. 

Snow Hussain, the café’s owner, said: “I know that Hackney Central has a large vegan and vegetarian community, so as a business owner one of my aims is to serve that element of the community." 

Kofy & Co, at 320 Mare Street, opened its doors to customers on December 10.

Snow, a psychology graduate, was confident that her café would appeal to all customers. 

“I am not vegetarian or vegan myself,” she said. “But after all the food tasting, the best products happened to be vegetarian and vegan.” 

Snow highlighted the café’s range of cakes and puddings, including gelato and freshly-baked cakes, as well as its coffee, sourced from all over the world. 

Councillor Michael Desmond, the Speaker of Hackney Council with Snow Hussain, café owner.

Despite many cafés and restaurants struggling due to coronavirus, Snow, who is a first-time business owner, is “very confident” that Kofy & Co will be a success. 

“My staff are wonderful – we have had positive feedback already,” she said. “I am showing everyone in London that if you put your mind to something you can achieve your dream.”

