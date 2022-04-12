Hackney-based 58 Gin has rebranded as 58 and Co following a complete overhaul that has seen it become a B-Corp certified operation.

The company, based beneath the Haggerston railway arches, is set to be updated and will include a front of house distillery shop counter complete with spirit refill service.

There will also be the release of a series of small batch premium, authentic Shōchū, using Kanpai London’s pressed kasu later this year.

Carmen O’Neal, founder of 58 and Co, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our sustainability efforts, collaborative approach to spirit making and community focus, and achieving B.Corp status is wonderful, particularly given the challenges that we’ve faced during the pandemic.

Carmen O'Neal, founder of 58 and Co. - Credit: Kat Volkova Studio

“Moving forward we’re excited to continue distilling some of the best and most meticulously made spirits in the UK, ensuring this is done in the right way, wherever we can, for people, planet and purpose.”

To discover more about 58 and Co. visit: www.58andco.com or follow @58andco. on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

