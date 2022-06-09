News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Edible insects on the menu at Hackney Wick restaurants this month

William Mata

Published: 3:24 PM June 9, 2022
Some of the burgers on the menu which is heavy on insect protein - Credit: Yum Bug

Hackney Wick diners will be given a taste of the future when edible insects appear on the menus of eateries this month.

London start-up Yum Bug has partnered with the Old Street Brewery (which will have the additions on the menu on June 16 only) as well as Kra Pow at the Lord Napier (which will feature the creepy crawlies later in the month).

A statement added: “These spots boast authentic cuisines of Mexican and Thai, which have existing traditions around edible insects. 

“In fact, it is estimated that around 2 billion people in 80 per cent of the world’s countries eat insects as a regular part of their diet – not because they have to, but because bugs are delicious. In many ways, it’s us Brits who are the weirdos.”

The food will be available on days throughout June - Credit: Yum Bug

The menus will feature items such as cricket tacos or a Thai larb salad and recipes that use an innovative cricket meat-alternative which packs about 30 per cent protein - and requires around 1800x less Greenhouse gas to produce than beef.

