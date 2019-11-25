Search

Advanced search

Businesswoman who opened Dalston shop selling hand-crafted Black dolls welcomes grant to help deal with demand

PUBLISHED: 17:41 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:55 25 November 2019

Sandra Monero. Picture: Polly Hancock

Sandra Monero. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

A businesswoman who opened a boutique selling her hand-crafted Black dolls has been awarded funding to help expand after attracting interest from around the world.

Sandra Monero with her dolls. Picture: Guinness PartnershipSandra Monero with her dolls. Picture: Guinness Partnership

Sanda Monero, of Stoke Newington, first began making the dolls as a form of therapy after losing her mother, father and brother but when people began asking if they could buy them, she saw a business opportunity.

She opened Monero Kids Boutique in Balls Pond Road last year after spotting an empty unit and deciding to make a go of it professionally.

Sandra sells eco-friendly children's clothing, educational books and, most popular of all, her "gratitude dolls".

Growing up, like most Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) children who loved playing with dolls, Sandra did not have any that represented her. Ranges like Barbie's "fashionista" dolls show that is starting to change, but Sandra believes her own dolls go a step further.

The three Monero Dolls on sale at the boutique.The three Monero Dolls on sale at the boutique.

"My dolls tell a story," she explained. "They have Afros, one has a beauty spot on her lip and another has a birth mark on her left cheek."

Sandra's dolls instantly proved popular with the community, but since sharing her story with the Gazette in February, her business has gone from strength to strength. She is now selling dolls internationally, and has had them exhibited at Hackney Museum during Black History Month.

The Aspire Award grant from her landlord, housing association Guinness Partnership, will go towards paying for business tools and a new sewing machine, helping her on her ambition to create a doll for every Caribbean island.

"I was over the moon when I heard," Sandra said. "It's made a huge difference as it gives me more time to get on with the creative side of what I do. My dolls tell a story, celebrating the different Afro-Caribbean cultures. With 26 Caribbean islands, there are lots to choose from."

Sandra is also now running children's workshops with Hackney Youth Services.

She continued: "I have had grandparents buy the dolls from their islands for their grandchildren to play with and to use them to talk about their home and their heritage.

"The award is giving me the chance to grow my business but is also part of something much bigger."

Guinness CEO Catriona Simons said: "We wish Sandra every success and hope that she keeps us updated on the progress of her doll-making venture."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hackney North Lib Dem candidate dropped over ‘clearly offensive’ tweets

Ben Mathis. Picture: Hackney Liberal Democrats

Appeal after man punched repeatedly on train from Homerton to Stratford

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Mossbourne teacher allowed pupils to take cocaine and drink alcohol at his flat

Mossbourne Community Academy. Picture: Joe Lord

Bake Off winner David Atherton returns to Better Health Bakery

David Atherton at Better Health Bakery.

Breaking Bad 1960s style: How police raided UK’s first major acid lab in New North Road

Speaker's Corner in Hyde Park, London, became a smoker's paradise when London's flower children converged to take part in the Happening. The crowd gathered to support a campaign to legalise hashish and marijuana. Picture: PA

Most Read

Hackney North Lib Dem candidate dropped over ‘clearly offensive’ tweets

Ben Mathis. Picture: Hackney Liberal Democrats

Appeal after man punched repeatedly on train from Homerton to Stratford

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Mossbourne teacher allowed pupils to take cocaine and drink alcohol at his flat

Mossbourne Community Academy. Picture: Joe Lord

Bake Off winner David Atherton returns to Better Health Bakery

David Atherton at Better Health Bakery.

Breaking Bad 1960s style: How police raided UK’s first major acid lab in New North Road

Speaker's Corner in Hyde Park, London, became a smoker's paradise when London's flower children converged to take part in the Happening. The crowd gathered to support a campaign to legalise hashish and marijuana. Picture: PA

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Five of Mourinho’s most memorable Champions League nights

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Spurs boss Mourinho full of praise for midfielder Alli

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho (right) and West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini on the touchline during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Arsenal fans call for action in damning statement after poor start to the season

Arsenal manager Unai Emery on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Montemurro praises Arsenal Women’s maturity in Liverpool win

Arsenal Manager, Joe Montemurro during the Women's League Cup match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Arsenal Women’s Mead: ‘We have to keep putting pressure on Man City and Chelsea’

Beth Mead of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists