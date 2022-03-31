News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Ultra-orthodox Jewish group says blackface on Purim was 'completely unacceptable'

Holly Chant

Published: 12:19 PM March 31, 2022
The Blackface incident was filmed on Lordship Road in Stoke Newington

The Blackface incident was filmed on Lordship Road in Stoke Newington - Credit: Google Maps

An ultra-orthodox Jewish group has described as "completely unacceptable" the wearing of blackface as part of fancy dress on Purim, after a video drew widespread criticism.

The video, recorded by a member of the Black community on March 17, shows the child in Stoke Newington in blackface and Rastafarian clothing.

A spokesperson for the Pinter Trust, which was named after Rabbi Avrohom Pinter and has the backing of Charedi rabbinic authorities, said: “Whilst it is traditional to wear fancy dress on Purim, it is wholly unacceptable to wear any costumes which are offensive in any way.

“Each year, community leaders issue guidance reminding everyone to act responsibly."

They said guidance around acceptable fancy dress will be shared ahead of next year's Purim celebrations, "ensuring that everyone in the community fully understands that Blackface is completely unacceptable and causes great offence".

Hackney resident Danika Thomas was among many to speak out about the video, describing it as "completely racist and unacceptable" and calling for an apology.

Stoke Newington News
Hackney News
North London News

Logo Icon
Author Picture Icon
Logo Icon
Logo Icon