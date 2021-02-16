Hoxton's Cremer Street to close to through-traffic

Published: 10:27 AM February 16, 2021

A similar traffic filter implemented on Powell Road in the Hackney Downs low traffic neighborhood which also does not use bollards to ensures the emergency services pass through. - Credit: Hackney Council

A new enforcement camera has been installed on Hoxton's Cremer Street to stop through-traffic using the road.

The filter has been introduced near Hoxton Overground Station, which experiences high levels of footfall.

Hackney Mayor Philip Glanville said: “We know there are high levels of non-local traffic on Cremer Street, which makes it unsafe for residents using the tight, narrow pavements - especially those who live nearby in Fellows Court - and for people using Hoxton Overground Station.

“This new trial filter will support people to walk and cycle locally."

The Cremer Street filter forms part of the council's plans to rebuild a greener Hackney in the wake of the pandemic.

It was introduced at the junction with Nazrul Street from February 15 on a trial basis using an experimental traffic orders and residents' opinions will be considered before it is decided whether to make the measures permanent.

Residents and businesses can comment on the scheme at https://rebuildingagreenerhackney.commonplace.is/ or by writing to ‘Freepost Streetscene’.



