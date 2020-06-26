Cameras to enforce closure of important Hackney thoroughfare
PUBLISHED: 15:39 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:39 26 June 2020
Archant
Cameras will start enforcing the closure of an important thoroughfare in Hackney from next week.
Anyone driving along Barnabas Road, which was closed last month to help people maintain social distancing, could face an £130 fine from 29 June.
It is reduced to £65 if paid within a fortnight.
You may also want to watch:
Linking Wick Road and Homerton High Street, the road is crucial by those using Homerton Station, workers at Homerton University Hospital and cyclists riding protected lanes.
READ MORE: Key route in Hackney to close to through-traffic
Hackney Council highlighted that the closure signs were approved by the Department for Transport.
Cllr Jon Burke, Hackney’s cabinet member for transport, said: “A hardcore of drivers are persistently ignoring clear signage and driving through instead. We don’t want to make a penny from Hackney’s drivers, but camera enforcement is clearly necessary to ensure people follow the rules.”
Barnabas Road was closed under temporary experimental traffic orders.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.