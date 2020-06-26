Cameras to enforce closure of important Hackney thoroughfare

Barnabas Road was closed last month to help people maintain social distancing.

Cameras will start enforcing the closure of an important thoroughfare in Hackney from next week.

Anyone driving along Barnabas Road, which was closed last month to help people maintain social distancing, could face an £130 fine from 29 June.

It is reduced to £65 if paid within a fortnight.

Linking Wick Road and Homerton High Street, the road is crucial by those using Homerton Station, workers at Homerton University Hospital and cyclists riding protected lanes.

Hackney Council highlighted that the closure signs were approved by the Department for Transport.

Cllr Jon Burke, Hackney’s cabinet member for transport, said: “A hardcore of drivers are persistently ignoring clear signage and driving through instead. We don’t want to make a penny from Hackney’s drivers, but camera enforcement is clearly necessary to ensure people follow the rules.”

Barnabas Road was closed under temporary experimental traffic orders.