What would you like to see built at the Hackney Central Tesco site? Morning Lane People's Space campaigners organise alternative consultation

People from the Morning Lane People's Space campaign outside Tesco, which they would like to see redeveloped to include more social housing. Picture: Adam Forman Adam Forman

People are invited to a meeting to share their thoughts on what should be built at the Tesco site in Morning Lane, which is up for redevelopment after being bought by Hackney Council for £55 million.

Hackney Mayor Phil Glanville and a a reseracher into ways local councils can finance council house building will be among the speakers at the Dan West Hall, Trelawney Estate, Paragon Road, at 7.30 pm on Wednesday February 5.

Adam Forman, from the Morning Lane People's Space campaign, who organised the meeting said: "The council bought this site and says this was so they could have an influence on developments there. Yet plans so far are for a floor of retail, a floor of offices, and on top around 531 flats in towers up to 19 storeys, with none of them at council rents which people can afford.

"We don't think this will provide the jobs and homes local people so desperately need.

"Most people do not even know these plans exist.

They may want to put forward other ideas for the use of the site."

Hackney Walk, which developed the Hackney Walk fashion hub next door has been given an "option agreement" to develop the site by the council which bought it for £55 million. Developer Dukeminster submitted a pre-planning application for the site in October.