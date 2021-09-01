Car crashes into Hackney bike shop
- Credit: Kriss Lee
A car reportedly carrying a dog crashed into a Hackney bike shop on Bank Holiday Monday, causing damage to frontage.
Kriss Lee, a resident living nearby, heard the collision and told the Gazette how the vehicle mounted the pavement outside Hub Velo on Lower Clapton Road, taking out on of the bike stands and narrowly missing a customer seated on one of the benches outside the shop.
Mr Lee said: "[The car] struck the northern corner of Hub Velo tearing part of the metalwork of the frontage free from the building, breaking the glass of the workshop, and bringing down the shutter onto the pavement."
Police confirmed that on August 30 at around 3pm they were called to Lower Clapton to reports of a collision between a car and a building.
Officers attended the scene and found a Volkswagen had made contact with a commercial premises. There were no injuries.
A council surveyor assessed the damage and the building was deemed safe.
No arrests have been made.
A spokesperson from Hub Velo said the shop preferred not to comment at this time.