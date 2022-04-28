A car was destroyed in a fire in the basement of Rich Mix in Bethnal Green Road, Shoreditch - Credit: Google

An investigation has been launched after a car was destroyed by a fire in the basement of the Shoreditch community arts hub Rich Mix.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the five-storey centre in Bethnal Green Road, which stages music, dance and spoken word performance, art shows and film screenings, just after 10.30pm on Wednesday (April 27).

About 25 firefighters, using four engines, had the fire under control within an hour.

Crews from Shoreditch, Whitechapel, Dowgate and Shadwell stations attended the incident.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the LFB.