Lockdown: Thirteen card players busted by police in Hackney social club

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 6:30 AM January 11, 2021   
Stoke Newington Road 

Stoke Newington Road - Credit: Google

Thirteen men playing cards in a social club, in breach of the coronavirus lockdown, were busted by police on Thursday night.

Police were called to the club in Stoke Newington Road at 10pm by witnesses who spotted several men going inside.

All of them were issued with fixed penalty notice fines, and Hackney council have been advised of the owner's actions.

Ch Insp Pete Shaw said: "My officers work incredibly hard, putting themselves at risk of catching this virus to keep those in Hackney and Tower Hamlets safe.

"It is very disappointing when officers have to deal with groups of people who appear to think that these rules do not apply to them.

You may also want to watch:

"To make it very clear, anyone who is seen to be breaking the rules to hold or attend a house party or an unlicensed music event can expect to be fined by the police and the event shut down.

"We need to be doing everything we can as a community to try and keep ourselves, our family and friends as safe as possible and to reduce the burden on the NHS.”

