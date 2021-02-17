Online career week launched for young Hackney innovators

Published: 4:30 PM February 17, 2021 Updated: 12:18 PM February 18, 2021

One of the sessions on offer is run by the BBC Music Introducing in London team, made up of presenter Jess Iszatt and team assistants Hana Staddon and Katy Hills, who will talk about how they create their weekly new music radio show. - Credit: BBC Introducing London

Students in Hackney and other London boroughs have been invited to take part in an online events schedule as part of East Careers Week.

The initiative is aimed at Year 10 to 13 pupils living in Hackney, Newham, Tower Hamlets and Waltham Forest and runs from March 1 to 5.

It will include behind-the-scenes virtual tours of Sadler Well's Theatre, sessions by BBC Music Introducing as well as advice about creating portfolios and working in industries like fashion, design and engineering.

Alan Davey, controller of BBC Radio 3, said: “We are thrilled to come together with our partners at East Bank to offer young people insider knowledge and tangible insight into working in the creative industries – in our case all the different roles and tasks required to make a music radio programme, like the ones we hope to produce from our new studios there - but also in the theatre, museums, the fashion world and more.

"Each partner will showcase their own set of distinct skills and expertise in engaging online careers sessions and together, they are a great example of how together we all aim to connect with local communities in east London and how the East Bank development will bring exciting opportunities to people in the area."

Resolve Collective will also be involved in the online careers week and is an interdisciplinary design collective combining architecture, engineering, technology and art to address social challenges. - Credit: Resolve Collective

Launched by East Bank's East Education, the online careers week is a collaboration between Olympic Park's London Legacy Development Corporation and East Bank partners such as BBC, UCL, UAL's London College of Fashion, V&A and Sadler's Wells.

East Bank is an east London education and culture district located in Hackney Wick and Stratford's Olympic Park.

Further sessions will also be provided by local partners including Here East, Liverpool Media Academy, Staffordshire University and Art Clubbers.

Justine Simons OBE, London's deputy mayor for culture and the creative industries, added: “Today’s students are tomorrow’s innovators and leaders, so it’s important that they have the chance to explore the wide variety of careers available in the culture and creative industries."

There are also more general courses for students with workshops called "speaking about your strengths" and "The Hustle Guide podcast" also available.

Go to https://www.queenelizabetholympicpark.co.uk/our-story/supporting-communities/education-and-young-people/east-careers-week to sign up.





Sessions in creating portfolios will also be on offer. Pictured: Portfoilio of Shi Rhi Yang. - Credit: Shi Rhi Yang



















