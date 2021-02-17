Online career week launched for young Hackney innovators
- Credit: BBC Introducing London
Students in Hackney and other London boroughs have been invited to take part in an online events schedule as part of East Careers Week.
The initiative is aimed at Year 10 to 13 pupils living in Hackney, Newham, Tower Hamlets and Waltham Forest and runs from March 1 to 5.
It will include behind-the-scenes virtual tours of Sadler Well's Theatre, sessions by BBC Music Introducing as well as advice about creating portfolios and working in industries like fashion, design and engineering.
Alan Davey, controller of BBC Radio 3, said: “We are thrilled to come together with our partners at East Bank to offer young people insider knowledge and tangible insight into working in the creative industries – in our case all the different roles and tasks required to make a music radio programme, like the ones we hope to produce from our new studios there - but also in the theatre, museums, the fashion world and more.
"Each partner will showcase their own set of distinct skills and expertise in engaging online careers sessions and together, they are a great example of how together we all aim to connect with local communities in east London and how the East Bank development will bring exciting opportunities to people in the area."
Launched by East Bank's East Education, the online careers week is a collaboration between Olympic Park's London Legacy Development Corporation and East Bank partners such as BBC, UCL, UAL's London College of Fashion, V&A and Sadler's Wells.
You may also want to watch:
East Bank is an east London education and culture district located in Hackney Wick and Stratford's Olympic Park.
Further sessions will also be provided by local partners including Here East, Liverpool Media Academy, Staffordshire University and Art Clubbers.
Most Read
- 1 Pedestrians urge cyclists to be more cautious down Hackney’s Narrow Way
- 2 'Be safe when you’re out and about', warns Hackney woman after phone snatch
- 3 Why are these men and women prepared to sacrifice pay day after day?
- 4 Hackney reshuffle sees two new cabinet members and interim deputy mayor
- 5 Mare Street property guardians campaign after living in 'unsafe' building
- 6 Thousands of potential Covid fines issued in Hackney and Tower Hamlets
- 7 Community lifelines: Hackney mother helps bridge the digital gap
- 8 Sacked barrister setting 'wrong example' over uniform case, says mum
- 9 Women raped and robbed in Stoke Newington brothel
- 10 Man charged following alleged house boat party in Hackney
Justine Simons OBE, London's deputy mayor for culture and the creative industries, added: “Today’s students are tomorrow’s innovators and leaders, so it’s important that they have the chance to explore the wide variety of careers available in the culture and creative industries."
There are also more general courses for students with workshops called "speaking about your strengths" and "The Hustle Guide podcast" also available.
Go to https://www.queenelizabetholympicpark.co.uk/our-story/supporting-communities/education-and-young-people/east-careers-week to sign up.