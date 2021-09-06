Published: 3:11 PM September 6, 2021

The first ever publicly available cargo bike sharing scheme is about to launch in Hackney. - Credit: Gary Manhine

A cargo bike sharing scheme is being launched to help Hackney, Islington and Tower Hamlets residents and businesses carry heavy goods around more sustainably.

Eight new electrically assisted cargo bikes will be available to rent from four docking stations across Hackney, including two in Shoreditch, close to the borders of Islington and Tower Hamlets, one in London Fields and another in Stoke Newington.

The Cargo Bike Share scheme, which is the first of its kind in the country, will launch this month.

It will see people rent the e-cargo bikes, capable of carrying up to 80kg, for deliveries, shopping and moving small items of furniture.

A cargo bike can carry heavy goods for deliveries, shopping or moving small items of furniture. - Credit: Gary Manhine

Cllr Mete Coban, portfolio holder for transport and the public realm, said: “Cargo Bike Share is a nationwide first, and is one of the many ways we’re working to rebuild a greener Hackney in the aftermath of the pandemic - with cleaner air, healthier lives and better neighbourhoods for all of our residents and businesses.”

You may also want to watch:

The green initiative is funded by the Mayor of London and the tri-borough Zero Emissions Network, which helps residents and businesses in Tower Hamlets, Islington and Hackney save money, reduce emissions and improve local air quality.

It is being delivered by Beryl, an urban bike share provider.

Cllr Rowena Champion, Islington Council’s executive member for environment and transport, said: "Cargo bikes provide a greener, healthier way for residents and businesses to travel around the borough, helping to reduce congestion on our roads and improving air quality for everyone."

Residents and businesses will be able to pick up a cargo bike from Fleetwood Street in Stoke Newington, Broadway Market and Calvert Avenue and Pitfield Street in Shoreditch.

The bikes will be available to hire through the Beryl app and docking stations are being installed at the start of September.

Beryl chief executive Philip Ellis said: “For last mile deliveries or short journeys, e-cargo bikes are by far the best and often the most time efficient way to move large or heavy items.

"By replacing vans, a network of e-cargo bikes has the potential to transform local areas making them safer and more pleasant to live and work in."



